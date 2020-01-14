Global Fermentation Chemicals Market Size in Terms of Volume and Value 2018-2026

Market Scenario

Fermentation Chemicals Market by Product, by application and by region. Based on product Fermentation Chemicals Market into Alcohols, Enzymes, and Organic Acids. Industrial, Food & Beverages, Nutritional & Pharmaceuticals, Plastics & Fiber are application segments of Fermentation Chemicals Market. Regionally Fermentation Chemicals Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Awareness among end-users regarding the benefits of using bio-based products is propelling the demand for fermentation chemicals. Increased application of alcohol in pharmaceutical applications for manufacturing of products, such as anaesthetics, antiseptics, drugs, liniments, lotions, etc. are expected to drive the market for alcohol in turn a fermentation chemical during the forecast period. High capital involved in the fermentation and fluctuation of production process is restraining the market growth. Increased importance of bio-product and Adoption of Methanol as the Future Fuel offers an opportunity to fermentation. Fermentation chemicals are used for various industrial applications ranging from plastic, chemical, rubber, biofuel, leather and textile among others.

Request Report For Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/10497

global Fermentation Chemicals Coatings Market

Fermentation of alcohols such as ethanol is used in the production of alcoholic beverages and bakeries. Adoption of Methanol as the Future Fuel will further augment the growth of alcohol segment. Enzyme is second leading segment of fermentation chemical market followed by organic acid. Consumption of enzymes in the detergent industry is gaining popularity owing to better ability to remove stains and make the detergent environmentally friendly.

Pharmaceutical is a leading application segment of fermentation chemical market. Fermentation chemicals play a vital role in the production process of the pharmaceutical industry, especially the cultivation of microorganisms such as bacteria. Also for manufacturing of products, such as anaesthetics, antiseptics, drugs, liniments, lotions, etc. Fermentation chemicals are used as food additives widely in the food & beverages industry.

North America holds one third share of the fermentation chemical market. Fermentation market in North America is increasing due to the growth of Pharmaceutical and alcohol industry. Asia-Pacific is fastest growing region for fermentation chemicals and has huge potential for growth in the future, due to the immense expansion in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and plastics market.

AJINOMOTO, Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Cargill, Evonik Industries, The Dow Chemical Company, AB Enzymes, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Novozymes, DSM, Evonik Industries, Hansen, Amano Enzyme Inc, Biocon, BioVectra, Cargill Inc, Chr. Hansen A/S, DSm, Du Pont Danisco A/S are leading key players of Fermentation Chemicals Market.

Get Request for Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/10497

Scope of the Fermentation Chemicals Market

Fermentation Chemicals Market by Products:

• Alcohols

• Enzymes

• Organic Acids

• Others

Fermentation Chemicals Market by Application Type:

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Plastics & Fibers

• Detergent

• Distillery

• Others

Fermentation Chemicals Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America.

Key Players Operating in the Fermentation Chemical Market:

• AJINOMOTO

• Archer Daniels Midland

• BASF

• Cargill

• Evonik Industries

• The Dow Chemical Company

• AB Enzymes

• DuPont Nutrition & Health

• Novozymes

• DSM

• Evonik Industries

• Hansen

• Amano Enzyme Inc

• Biocon

• BioVectra

• Cargill Inc

• Hansen A/S, DSm

• Du Pont Danisco A/S

• Hansen

• Hanwha Group

• Lonza

• Adisseo France S.A.S (France)

• Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

• Amino GmbH (Germany)

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• Corbion NV

• Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

• Jungbunzlauer AG

• Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

• Roquette Freres SA

• Royal DSM

• Tate & Lyle PLC

• Wacker Chemie AG