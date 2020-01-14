HPV Testing & PAP Test Market 2018: Business Development By Various Trend Analysis 2025

Global HPV Testing & Pap Test Market, By Test Type ((HPV Testing), Follow-Up HPV Testing, Co-Testing, Primary HPV Testing, PAP Test)), Application (Cervical Cancer Screening, Vaginal Cancer Screening), End Users (Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians’ Offices Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global HPV Testing & PAP Test Market is expected to reach USD 5840.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Papanicolaou test is a method of screening out cervical that is utilized for detecting potentially pre-cancerous and cancerous processes in the cervix (opening of the womb or uterus). Irregular findings are usually followed up by more sensitive diagnostic tests and based on the need interventions that prevent progression to cervical cancer are implemented. The HPV test market is growing due to various factors such as growing population, rising number of cervical cancer cases, growing awareness of cervical cancer screening programs, and government initiative. The Cervical cancer remains is one of the major causes of cancer-related deaths in women. All such cancers originate from Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection. However, the presence of HPV is not sufficient for disease; most women clear the virus without treatment. Various developments are made by the key players for the improvement of this test In April 2018, QIAGEN N.V. launched two novel liquid biopsy panels to evaluate circulating tumor cells (CTCs) in the growing field of research into molecular mechanisms in prostate and lung cancers. The AdnaTest ProstateCancerPanel AR-V7 Kit and AdnaTest LungCancer Kit will be introduced at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018. Thus, in the presence of all these factors , the market will grow rapidly.

Market Segmentation: The global HPV testing & PAP test market is segmented based on test type, end user, application, and geographical segments. On the basis of test type, the market is classified into HPV testing, follow-up HPV testing, co-testing, primary HPV testing, PAP test. On the basis of application, the market is classified into cervical cancer screening, vaginal cancer screening. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into laboratories, hospitals, physicians’ offices and clinics.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Some of the major players operating in the global HPV testing & PAP test market are Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Quest Diagnostics, Onco Health Corporation, Seegene, Inc., Femasys Inc., Arbor Vita Corporation, QiagenN. V.,Hologic, Inc., Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Becton, Dickinson, Qiagen N.V., Hologic Inc., and Company among others

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets