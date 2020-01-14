Industrial Valves Market 2019 Analysis, Size, Share, Key Players, Trends and Forecast by 2023

Updated and niche market research report on “Global Industrial Valves Market” with detailed Research and Forecast by 2023 is made available by Analytical Research Cognizance.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Industrial Valve Market By Valve Type (Ball, Butterfly, Gate, Globe, Check, Plug, Safety, Diaphragm, Others), By Technology (Manual Valve, Solenoid Valve, Control valve ), By Size (Up to 1”, 1.1”- 6”, 6.1”- 25”, 25.1”- 50”, Above 50” ), By End User Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & waste water, Power, Chemical & Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Building & Construction and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW-Latin America, Middle East, Africa, CIS).

The global market for Industrial valve is driven by development in energy and manufacturing sector. Growth in industries related to power, oil & gas, chemicals, food and beverages, Textile, Pulp & Paper, Metal etc. is the prime factor which drives the demand of industrial valves for process control application. Additionally, the demand of industrial valves in building and construction space is also rising.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, global Industrial Valve Market is primarily driven by increasing energy demand and industrial manufacturing activities in developed and emerging region. Asia Pacific region is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising industrialization in emerging countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Thailand.

The report titled “Global Industrial Valves Market – By Valve Type (Ball, Butterfly, Gate, Globe, Check, Plug, Safety, Diaphragm, Others), By Technology (Manual Valve, Solenoid Valve, Control valve), By Size (Up to 1”, 1.1”- 6”, 6.1”- 25”, 25.1”- 50”, Above 50”), By End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Industrial valve Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Industrial valve Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Industrial Valve Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis – Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Emerson electric corp, Crane Corporation, IMI Plc., METSO, VELAN, Spirax Sarco, Forbes Marshall

