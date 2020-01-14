Low-E Glass Market 2019 Global Industry Current Trends, Growth in Recycling Technology, Statistics, Segmentation, Overview, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2023

Updated and niche market research report on “Global Low-E Glass Market” with detailed Research and Forecast by 2023 is made available by Analytical Research Cognizance.

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Low-E Glass Market by Type (Single, Double and Triple Glazed Low-E), By End Users (Commercial and Residential), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

“Global Low-E Glass Market (Value, Volume)– Analysis By Type (Single, Double, Triple), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.35 % during 2018 – 2023.

The segment of double glazed low-E glass witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of increasing use of energy efficient glass for facades and in windows and doors of buildings. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global low-E glass market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Europe region include environment safety and cleanliness measures taken by the governments as well as rising number of high rise buildings in the region.

The report titled “Global Low-E Glass Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Type (Single, Double, Triple), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global low-E glass Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global low-E glass. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Low-E Glass Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

Global Low-E Glass Market – Size and Growth (By Value, By Volume)

By Type – Single, Double and Triple Glazed Low-E

By End Users – Commercial and Residential

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Low-E Glass Market Value – Size and Growth

Low-E Glass Market Volume – Size and Growth

By End Users – Commercial and Residential

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and South Africa)

Low-E Glass Market Value – Size and Growth

Low-E Glass Market Volume – Size and Growth

By End Users – Commercial and Residential

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Asahi Glass Co, Nippon Sheet Glass Co, PPG Industries, Saint Gobain, Guardian Glass, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Schott AG, Cardinal Glass Holdings, Xinyi Glass Holding and Fuyao Group

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Strategic Recommendation

3.1. Focus on Technical Advancements

3.2. Focus on Asia Pacific

Chapter Four: Low-E Glass: Product Outlook

Chapter Five: Low-E Glass: Growth and Forecast

5.1. By Value (2012-2022)

Chapter Six: Low-E Glass Market: Segmental Analysis

6.1. Low-E Glass, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1. Low-E Glass Market Size, By Type, 2016 (%)

6.1.2. Low-E Glass Market Size, By Type, 2022 (%)

6.2. Reusable Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

6.2.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.3. Disposable Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

6.3.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.4. Low-E Glass Market Size, By Filter Type: Breakdown (%)

6.4.1. Low-E Glass Market Size, By Filter Type, 2016 (%)

6.4.2. Low-E Glass Market Size, By Filter Type,2022 (%)

6.5. N95 Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

6.5.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.6. N99 Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

6.6.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.7. Others Low-E Glass Market: Growth and Forecast

6.7.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.8. Low-E Glass Market Size, By Distribution Channel: Breakdown (%)

6.8.1. Low-E Glass Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2016 (%)

6.8.2. Low-E Glass Market Size, By Distribution Channel, 2022 (%)

6.9. Global Online Distribution Low-E Glass Market

6.9.1. By Value (2012-2022)

6.10. Global Offline Distribution Low-E Glass Market

6.10.1. By Value (2012-2022)

Chapter Seven: Global Market: Regional Analysis

7.1. Global Market: Regional Breakdown

7.1.1. By Value, In Percentage (2016)

7.1.2. By Value, In Percentage (2016)

