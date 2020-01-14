Migraine Drugs Market 2018 with an impressive double-digit growth rate by 2025

The global migraine drugs market was valued at $1,713 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,190 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2025. Migraine is a clinical condition associated with painful headaches and other symptoms such as nausea, sensitivity to smell, and others. These headaches generally occur on one side of the head and each episode of migraine has different duration and intensity. Migraine drugs are employed in the treatment of headaches associated with migraine.

Rise in prevalence of migraine drives the migraine drugs market. Moreover, increase in female population and surge in awareness among patients related to prevention and treatment of migraine are the key factors that augment the growth of the market. However, side effects associated with migraine drugs is a factor that hinders the market growth. On the contrary, the presence of growth opportunities in emerging nations is expected to provide new opportunities for the key players.

From the perspective of treatment, the global migraine drugs market is divided into- Abortive, and Prophylactic segments. Further, Abortive segment is classified into triptans, alkoids, ergot and others based on the drug class. While prophylactic treatment is segmented into botulinum toxin, topiramate and others. Among these treatment segments, abortive procedure is likely to dominant market share in the global migraine drugs market whereas prophylactic treatment segment is projected to register a healthy growth during the forecast period that is from 2017 to 2025.

On the basis of route of administration segment, the global migraine drugs market is mainly segmented into oral, injectable and others. The other segment of route of administration includes nasal, spray, transdermal, patches and likewise. Among all of them, orally administrable drugs is likely to holds maximum potential for the global migraine market. And this is projected to continue in the upcoming years as well. This is mainly due to the low cost associated with the usage of oral drugs and vast availability of the oral drugs as compared to the other form across the globe. While on the basis of distribution channel the global migraine drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

Some of the major players operating in the global migraine drugs market are Abbott, Aegis Theraputics, LLC, Aerial BioPharma LLC. , Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma India Private Limited, AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AGSitemap., CoLucid, KOWA Pharmaceuticals America, Inc., Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Klaria, Ethypharm, INTELGENX CORP., Global Information, Inc., LePro PharmaCompass OPC Private Limited, Zogenix, Inc., WINSTON PHARMACEUTICALS, Inc., Valeant, TG Therapeutics, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Horizon Pharma plc., Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc., RedHill, Pfizer Inc, OptiNose US, Inc, Merck & Co. and Suda Ltd., among others.

