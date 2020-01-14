SCADA System Market Size, Latest Development, Trends, New Innovation in Technology, Gross Margin and Forecast 2019-2024

Updated and niche market research report on “Global SCADA System Market” with detailed Research and Forecast by 2024 is made available by Analytical Research Cognizance.

Executive Summary

The Global SCADA System Market was valued at USD 10.43 Billion in the year 2018. The market of SCADA Systems will show digital transformation in years to come due to integration of cloud computing, IIoT, big data analytics and augmented reality technologies with SCADA system. Key market drivers in the growth of SCADA systems is the technological breakthrough in process automation and controlling systems. Rise of digital technologies in industrial sector like cloud computing, Industrial Internet of things (IIoT), Big data analytics, Augmented and Virtual reality will transform the Industrial automation and process controlling systems in future.

Customization of the Report

Integration and adoption of these digital technologies with SCADA system will transform the market of traditional SCADA systems. Additionally, infrastructural projects related to upgradation of old electricity grid system, manufacturing units, oil and gas pipelines and transportation networks across the globe boosted the demand of more advanced SCADA systems.

A comprehensive research report from Azoth Analytics that aims to present the complete analysis of Global SCADA System Market. The Global SCADA System Market has been segmented by Component type (Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface, Communication Systems), Architecture Type (Hardware, Software) and by End User Industry (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Transportation, Water & Waste Water, Chemicals, Others). The Global SCADA System Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA – Latin America, Middle East & Africa) and By Country (United States, Germany, Poland, China, India) for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Scope of the Report

Global SCADA System Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Component type â€“ Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface, Communication Systems

Analysis by Architecture Type – Hardware, Software

Analysis by End User Industry – Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Transportation, Water & Waste Water, Chemicals, Others

Regional SCADA Systems Marketâ€“ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Component type â€“ Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface, Communication Systems

Analysis by Architecture Type – Hardware, Software

Analysis by End User Industry – Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Transportation, Water & Waste Water, Chemicals, Others

Country Analysis â€“ United States, Germany, Poland, China, India (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Component type â€“ Programmable Logic Controller, Remote Terminal Unit, Human-Machine Interface, Communication Systems

Analysis by Architecture Type – Hardware, Software

Analysis by End User Industry – Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Transportation, Water & Waste Water, Chemicals, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics â€“ Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends.

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis â€“ ABB, Emerson Electric Corp., Seimens, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, General Electric

