/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Gregg Bennett, who is a venture capitalist in Bellevue, issuing a resident cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex after alleging that the exchange permitted hackers to have access to his account and fled with almost $1 million in Bitcoin.

In addition, in the latest weeks, he has stepped up his campaign versus the syndicate.

He has bought Twitter advertisements throwing shots at Bittrex as an “Unsafe Exchange.” He has employed standing to link with him in waving signs carrying the slogan “Bittrex is Unsafe” in Bellevue downtown. Here he believes that Bellevue is where Bittrex offices are located. Gregg retained a mobile billboard to make circles outside a convention of Bitcoin in Las Vegas. He even possesses a website, bittrexunsafe.com, which lays out his instance against the syndicate.

Bennett stated during an interview that he felt much secure about putting his money into a homegrown institution claiming to be protected, and then it embezzled out from under him. He added that it appears stupid that the exchanges assets that

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at After $1M Slipping by hackers, Bellevue undertake capitalist launched PR blitz against Company he Flaws