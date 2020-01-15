Bitcoin becomes part of Jeopardy during a GOAT tournament

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Bitcoin was on screens on Jeopardy night on 10 January, when three champions worked very hard to receive a crown of ‘Greatest of All Times.’

Cryptocurrency, the world’s most famous was the right response for the $800 question set: A payoff ware attack encoded 3,800 cities of Atlanta computers commanded 6 of this digital stuff to unfreeze them. “James Holzhauer, who was among the contestants and a professional sports gamester, gave the correct answer to the question.

The question refers to a disastrous state, which took place back in 2018 when the City of Atlanta funded over $2.6 million to crack systems of computers, which scammers held for a $52, 000 Bitcoin deal. For more reference, below are the question items, which fall under the category of cybersecurity done during that night’s occasion.

For $200: this type of fraud referred to by a colorful bit of headwear freely executes some tests on systems of computers to test for exposure. The answer to the question is

