/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Bitcoin made a rapid leap of 9 percent in the last 24n hours. However, Altcoin cryptocurrency has shown strength lately as well.

New surges from big caps were in the two digits with Dash surging 50 percent and Bitcoin cash 30 percent in the last four days. It is probable to conclude that the market capitalization of Altcoin is potentially bottoming.

Altcoins went back to their cycle lows

most Altcoins have extended to their cycle lows heights that means most of them hit stages not seen since before the bull market of 2017, and some have since gone down to their January 2016 stages. A good example is Dash.

Markets incline to move in a circular manner through which data amasses from the last periods. A comparable stage and bounce seen from the price through the previous two weeks, consolidated with bullish divergence. This bullish deviation also observed in smaller periods in January 2016.

Meanwhile, a full retracing to these stages is not always essential. It

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at Four signs the Cryptocurrency Altcoin Fair May Have Eventually Bottomed