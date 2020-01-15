Global Edutainment Market by type (Interactive, Non-interactive, Hybrid combination, Explorative games), by end-user (Children (0-12 years), Teenager (13-18 years), Young adult (19-25 years), and Adult (25+ years)), and region, 2015 – 2025

Educational entertainment (edutainment) is media intended to educate through entertainment and a term used as early as 1954. Most often it includes content intended to teach but has accompanying entertainment value. It has been used by academia, corporations, governments, and other entities in various countries to disseminate information in classrooms and/or via television, radio, and other media to influence viewers\’ opinions and behaviors. Interest in combining education with entertainment, especially in order to make learning more enjoyable, has existed for hundreds of years, with the Renaissance and Enlightenment being movements in which this combination was presented to students. Global edutainment market was valued at around USD 2.8 billion in 2019 and expected to reach over USD 7 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 16% between 2020 and 2025.

Knowledge development, increasing innovative offerings by industry players, increasing investment by industry participants and ever-evolving lifestyle are major growth driving factors for the edutainment industry across the world. The debate regarding the value of educational entertainment and its implementation can threaten the growth of this industry to some extent. Based on type, the edutainment market can be classified as Interactive, Non-interactive, Hybrid combination, and Explorative games. The explorative games segment of the edutainment market dominated the market in 2019 with over 30% share in 2019. While major end-users of the edutainment market include Children (0-12 years), Teenager (13-18 years), Young adult (19-25 years), and Adult (25 years). Children segment was the leading end-user segment in 2019 with over 35% share in 2019.

At present, the edutainment market is dominated by North America with the largest share in the global market and also anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Emerging economies are poised to play an important role in the edutainment market. Key players in global edutainment market are Pororo Parks, Kidzania, Plabo, Legoland Discovery Center, CurioCity, Kindercity, Mattel Play Town, Totter\’s Otterville, Kidz Holding S.A.L, and Little Explorers.

