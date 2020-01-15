Global Electronic Flight Bag Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Electronic Flight Bag Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

An Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) is a device that allows flight crews to perform a variety of functions that were traditionally accomplished by using paper references. In its simplest form, an EFB can perform basic flight planning calculations and display a variety of digital documentation, including navigational charts, operations manuals, and aircraft checklists.

Sale, Huge Discounts on Reports Check for [email protected]

https://www.arcognizance.com/offers

An EFB uses software on a Windows Surface, iPad or other portable device, or on a device installed in the aircraft cockpit, to deliver a range of functions to the pilot that would previously have been in paper format.

Request Latest and Updated PDF Sample of Electronic Flight Bag Market [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/296074

The software is the most important part of an EFB device, and the hardware is relatively produced. Currently most of the hardware is Apple iPad or Microsoft‘s Surface. So in this report, we analyze and research the software of electronic flight bag system. The sales are for software installed capacity and sales revenue is only the software of flight bag system.

Scope of the Report:

Much more companies getting into the electronic flight bags industry and the market are much scattered. Key players in electronic flight bags market include UTC Aerospace Systems, International Flight Support (IFS), Astronautics, Boeing, and CMC Electronics, etc.

In 2015, major demand is expected to account 44.13% from North America in the global electronic flight bags market. Europe is occupied 35.06% market in electronic flight bags industry and will increase stably. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of APAC and South America, totaled contributed 16.46 percent.

Electronic flight bags demand is concentrated in the field of Commercial, Military, Personal, Air Transport. As of 2015, the Commercial application segment of the electronic flight bags is the largest segment of the global electronic flight bags market with a market share of 50.38 percent. On the other hand, the market value accounted in the year 2015 by the Air Transport segment is approximately 21.69% of the consumption volume.

The global Electronic Flight Bag market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Electronic Flight Bag.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.



Brief about Electronic Flight Bag Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-electronic-flight-bag-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report studies the Electronic Flight Bag market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Electronic Flight Bag market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

UTC Aerospace Systems

International Flight Support (IFS)

Astronautics

Boeing

CMC Electronics

NavAero

Airbus

ROCKWELL COLLINS

L-3 Communications Holdings

Teledyne Controls

Thales

DAC International

Lufthansa Systems

FLIGHTMAN

Single User Licenses Copy and Other Purchase [email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/296074

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable EFB

Installed EFB

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Military

Personal

Air Transport

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Electronic Flight Bag Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Electronic Flight Bag Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Electronic Flight Bag Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Electronic Flight Bag Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Electronic Flight Bag Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Electronic Flight Bag Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Electronic Flight Bag Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Electronic Flight Bag by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Electronic Flight Bag Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Electronic Flight Bag Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Electronic Flight Bag Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Electronic Flight Bag Picture

Table Product Specifications of Electronic Flight Bag

Table Global Electronic Flight Bag and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type

Figure Global Electronic Flight Bag Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

Figure Portable EFB Picture

Figure Installed EFB Picture

Table Global Electronic Flight Bag Revenue (Million USD) by Application (2014-2024)

Figure Electronic Flight Bag Revenue Market Share by Applications in 2018

Figure Commercial Picture

Figure Military Picture

Figure Personal Picture

Figure Air Transport Picture

Table Global Market Electronic Flight Bag Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2014-2024

Figure North America Electronic Flight Bag Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Europe Electronic Flight Bag Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Asia-Pacific Electronic Flight Bag Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure South America Electronic Flight Bag Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Middle East and Africa Electronic Flight Bag Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Figure Global Electronic Flight Bag Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2024)

Table UTC Aerospace Systems Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table UTC Aerospace Systems Electronic Flight Bag Type and Applications

Table UTC Aerospace Systems Electronic Flight Bag Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018), continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.



Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets