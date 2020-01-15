Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market 2020 Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

An Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) is a large interactive display in the form factor of a whiteboard. It can either be a standalone touchscreen computer used independently to perform tasks and operations, or a connectable apparatus used as a touchpad to control computers from a projector. They are used in a variety of settings, including classrooms at all levels of education, in corporate board rooms and work groups, in training rooms for professional sports coaching, in broadcasting studios, and others.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing adoption of virtual learning courses and e-learning are boosting the growth of the global interactive whiteboard (IWB) market. The demand for interactive whiteboards is increasing as various universities and schools are focusing upon imparting better learning experience to the students. Another important driver influencing the growth of the global IWB market is its cost saving functionality. The interactive technology of whiteboards demonstrates how a computer can provide learning stimuli for a whole classroom. They can be more cost effective than providing laptop to every student or equipping an entire IT room.

The worldwide market for Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Smart

Plus

Promethean

Turning Technologies

Panasonic

Newell Rubbermaid

Hitevision

Julong

Returnsta

TRACEBoard

Haiya

Lihe

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electromagnetic Whiteboard

Laser Scanner Whiteboard

Infrared Optical Whiteboard

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Education Sector

Government Sector

Corporate Sector

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Interactive Whiteboard (IWB), with sales, revenue, and price of Interactive Whiteboard (IWB), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Interactive Whiteboard (IWB), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:



Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Interactive Whiteboard (IWB) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

