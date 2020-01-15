Network Security Policy Management Market Analysis by 2019: by Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Network Security Policy Management Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to rise in need of effective security & risk management tool and growth in concern over theft of data. The upsurge in focus for addressing digital business risks and major focus on building detection and response capabilities will foster the global Network Security Policy Management Market in the forecast period.

Network Security Management helps in administrating and managing network physical consistency and virtual firewall from one centralized system. Network security management is used to reduce human or manual task errors by creating a simplified interface for administration, security policy and workflow tools through a centralized managed system.

Global Network Security Policy Management Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Inc., AlgoSec Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Forcepoint LLC, FireMon, LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. are the key players in the global Network Security Policy Management market.

Security Policy Management solution of Network Security Policy Management Market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Solution, the Network Security Policy Management market has been segmented into Change Management System, Risk Analysis, Security Policy Management, and Others. Security Policy Management segment dominates the global Network Security Policy Management Market owing to growing application for automatically discover and migrate application connectivity, proactively analyze risk from the business perspective, tie cyber-attacks to business processes and intelligently automate time-consuming security policy changes. Risk analysis market will be driven by its benefits in minimizing risk, prevent outages and ensure compliance and assess & prioritize risks to the network system.

Cloud-based Deployment model of Network Security Policy Management Market is anticipated to be the dominating segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Deployment Model, the Network Security Policy Management market has been segmented into Cloud and On-Premise. Cloud segment will dominate the market due to internet access and more reliable WAN bandwidth, which have made it easier to push more networking management functions into the cloud. On-premise will grow by its features like reliable, secure, and allow enterprises to maintain a level of control that the cloud often cannot.

BFSI is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Network Security Policy Management during the forecast period

On the basis of End-User Industry, the Network Security Policy Management market has been segmented into BFSI, Transportation, Retail, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, and Others. By End-User Industry, BFSI will lead the market owing to its Improvement in security, network, data access, and infrastructural regulation, continuous network connectivity, which are mostly linked by private and public networks. IT & Telecom will propel by its application for access control, transparency, visibility and the defense against malicious attacks.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion’s share of the global Network Security Policy Management market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Network Security Policy Management Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world Network Security Policy Management market over the forecast period on account of growing demand for cyber security services from small and medium enterprises. Market for European countries is expected to grow on account of trends such as bring your own devices, IoT and connected devices.

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Global Network Security Policy Management Market Overview

Chapter: 6. North America Network Security Policy Management Market

Chapter: 7. Europe Network Security Policy Management Market

Chapter: 8. Asia Pacific Network Security Policy Management Market

Chapter: 9. Latin America Network Security Policy Management Market

Chapter: 10. Middle East & Africa Network Security Policy Management Market

