Next Generation Sequencing Market Bussizeess sizesights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players size 2025

The next generation sequencing market is segmented based on product, application, technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into consumables, platforms, and services. The consumables product segment is further bifurcated as sample preparation consumables and other consumables. The sample preparation consumables are further segmented into DNA fragmentation, end repair, A-Tailing & size selection, library preparation & target enrichment, and quality control. The platform NGS product segment is classified into HiSeq, MiSeq, Ion Torrent, SOLiD, Pacbio Rs II & Sequel System, and other sequencing platforms. The services segment is divided into sequencing services and data management services. The sequencing services is further divided into RNA Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, Chip Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, and Methyl Sequencing. The data management services further divided into NGS data analysis services, NGS data analysis software & workbenches, and NGS storage, management & cloud computing solutions. Based on application, the market is divided into diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, agriculture and animal research, other applications. By Technology, the market is segmented based on the sequencing methods into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single molecule real time sequencing, and other technologies. Depends on end user, market is categorized into academic & clinical research centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, and other end user. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Next Generation Sequencing Key Market Segments:

By Product



Consumables

Sample Preparation Consumables

DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection

Library Preparation & Target Enrichment

Quality Control

Other Consumables

Platforms

HiSeq

MiSeq

Ion Torrent

SOLiD

Pacbio Rs II and Sequel System

Other Sequencing Platforms

Services

Sequencing Services

RNA Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing

Chip Sequencing

De Novo Sequencing

Methyl Sequencing

Data Management Services

NGS Data Analysis Services

NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches

NGS Storage, Management and Cloud Computing Solutions

By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other Applications

By Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Other Technologies

By End User

Academic and Clinical Research Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End User

Based on region, the NGS market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased technological innovations and funding provided by the government and private organizations. In addition, increased investment by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, is also expected to increase the market demand. However, North America dominated the market in 2018, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in investments in R&D activities due to the high prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases. In addition, the development in NGS bioinformatics solutions and presence of major player in the region further drive the market growth.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global next generation sequencing industry, namely, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, Qiagen N.V., 454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Genomatix GmbH, and PierianDx. Other prominent players in the value chain include Eurofins Scientific, Gatc Biotech AG, Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DNASTAR, Inc., Biomatters Ltd., Partek Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc. and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

