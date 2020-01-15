Next Generation Sequencing Market Bussizeess sizesights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players size 2025

The next generation sequencing market is segmented based on product, application, technology, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into consumables, platforms, and services. The consumables product segment is further bifurcated as sample preparation consumables and other consumables. The sample preparation consumables are further segmented into DNA fragmentation, end repair, A-Tailing & size selection, library preparation & target enrichment, and quality control. The platform NGS product segment is classified into HiSeq, MiSeq, Ion Torrent, SOLiD, Pacbio Rs II & Sequel System, and other sequencing platforms. The services segment is divided into sequencing services and data management services. The sequencing services is further divided into RNA Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Sequencing, Chip Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, and Methyl Sequencing. The data management services further divided into NGS data analysis services, NGS data analysis software & workbenches, and NGS storage, management & cloud computing solutions. Based on application, the market is divided into diagnostics, biomarkers and cancer, reproductive health, personalized medicine, agriculture and animal research, other applications. By Technology, the market is segmented based on the sequencing methods into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single molecule real time sequencing, and other technologies. Depends on end user, market is categorized into academic & clinical research centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinics, and other end user. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Request for Report Sample: http://marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/sample/293
Next Generation Sequencing Key Market Segments:
By Product
Consumables
Sample Preparation Consumables
DNA Fragmentation, End Repair, A-Tailing and Size Selection
Library Preparation & Target Enrichment
Quality Control
Other Consumables
Platforms
HiSeq
MiSeq
Ion Torrent
SOLiD
Pacbio Rs II and Sequel System
Other Sequencing Platforms
Services
Sequencing Services
RNA Sequencing
Whole Exome Sequencing
Whole Genome Sequencing
Targeted Sequencing
Chip Sequencing
De Novo Sequencing
Methyl Sequencing
Data Management Services
NGS Data Analysis Services
NGS Data Analysis Software & Workbenches
ment and Cloud Computing SolutionsNGS Storage, Manage
By Application
Diagnostics
Biomarkers and Cancer
Reproductive Health
Personalized Medicine
Agriculture and Animal Research
Other Applications
By Technology
Sequencing by Synthesis
Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
Sequencing by Ligation
Pyrosequencing
Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing
Other Technologies
Request for Report More [email protected] http://marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/enquiry/293
By End User
Academic and Clinical Research Centers
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Hospitals and Clinics
Other End User
Based on region, the NGS market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased technological innovations and funding provided by the government and private organizations. In addition, increased investment by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, is also expected to increase the market demand. However, North America dominated the market in 2018, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in investments in R&D activities due to the high prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases. In addition, the development in NGS bioinformatics solutions and presence of major player in the region further drive the market growth.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the global next generation sequencing industry, namely, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, Qiagen N.V., 454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Genomatix GmbH, and PierianDx. Other prominent players in the value chain include Eurofins Scientific, Gatc Biotech AG, Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DNASTAR, Inc., Biomatters Ltd., Partek Inc., New England Biolabs, Inc. and Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Make an Inquiry before Buying: http://marketgrowthanalysis.com/reports/buy/293
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets
Add Comment