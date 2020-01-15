Oracle Services Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2026

The Global Oracle Services Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Oracle Services industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Oracle Services market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Evolving nature of business paradigms have called for high-scale implementation of solutions with exceptional promptitude and efficacy. Burgeoning investments in cloud-based offerings continue to be one among the key factors attesting the overhaul of business operations, worldwide. With ‘value addition’ being the epicenter of their strategic moves, Oracle service providers help enterprises to gain maximum returns out of their investments in Oracle solutions via three major service models- cloud services, consulting services, and financial services. Among the wide-spread litany of brands offering comprehensive solutions for enterprise needs, Oracle’s suite of solutions has gained massive traction by enabling end users to boost their performance across supply chain, human resources, customer relationship, and financial management. End-users’ quest for services that would help them drive maximum value from their investments in Oracle solutions is estimated to propel growth of Oracle services market in 2019 and beyond.

By Service

Consulting Service

Financial Service

Cloud Service

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Vertical

BFSI

High Tech

Communication & Media

Retail & CPG

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Public Sector

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Though North America and Western Europe will continue being forces to reckon with in the Oracle services market, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to reverse the game for the service providers by the end of 2029. As majority of economies in APEJ have started reflecting positive economic growth rates in the recent years, a new heap of opportunities is likely to emerge for the Oracle service providers to take advantage of. BFSI will continue to sustain high demand for Oracle services, followed by Retail & CPG, as the former and the latter are undertaking strategic customer service transformations and investing in advanced services to achieve the same.

Newer service offerings with umpteen benefits continue to be the kernel of the market players’ business strategies, Deloitte, Capgemini, Accenture, TCS, Wipro, GNC Consulting, SVB Financial group, HCL Technologies, Infosys, NTT Data Services, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, Tech Mahindra. KPMG, Yash Technologies, Huron Consulting Group and others

