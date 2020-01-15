Outlook of Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market status and development trends reviewed in new report

North America is expected to hold the dominant market share and is projected to continue to stay at the same position in the future due to the early acceptance of the fresh meat packaging amongst meat producers. This regional market is anticipated to gain significantly in the coming years due to the increased R&D activities, majorly fuelled by the high investments.

The Asia Pacific is also projected to experience a substantial high expansion in the coming years. The fast industrialization in this province is expected to increase the global fresh meat packaging market in the years to come. The rising investments by several key companies for the R&D activities will propel the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

In the global market report on fresh meat packaging, a detailed competition landscape is discussed. Some of the key players in the global fresh meat packaging market that are included in the report are Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Coveris Holdings S.A., Bolloré Group, Mondi Group, Tetra Pak International S.A., Cascades Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Amerplast Ltd., and Faerch Plast A/S. As per TMR analysis, Amcor plc, Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corp, and Berry Global Inc. are the market leaders, with a combined market share of 15-20% of the global fresh meat packaging market.