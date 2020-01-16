Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

“Acrylic fiber is a synthetic fiber that closely resembles wool in its character. According to the definition of the ISO (International Standards Organization) and BISFA (International Synthetic Fiber Standardization Office), fibers which contain a minimum of 85% acrylonitrile in their chemical structure are called “”Acrylic Fibers””.

Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers Market 2020

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Acrylic Fibers in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Aksa Akrilik

Dralon

Aditya Birla Group

Exlan

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

Taekwang

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

Kaltex Fibers

Toray

DOLAN GmbH

SDF Group

Yousuf Dewan

Indian Acrylics

Pasupati Acrylon

Vardhman

Sinopec

Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber

CNPC

Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Garment Industry

Home Textiles

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Acrylic Fibers market.

Chapter 1, to describe Acrylic Fibers Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Acrylic Fibers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Acrylic Fibers, for each country, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application,covering China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia,with sales,revenue and market share by manufacturers,types and application;

Chapter 14, Acrylic Fibers market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source

