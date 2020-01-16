Global Electromechanical Relay Market 2019 | Advanced Technologies, Growth Opportunities and Forecast by 2025 | Top Players – DARE Electronics, Inc., Leone Systems, TE Connectivity Ltd., Ashida Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Market Overview:

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Electromechanical Relay Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to growing applications of Electromechanical relay in aviation, aerospace, and wireless technology industries for control high power devices.

Global Electromechanical Relay Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as DARE Electronics, Inc., Leone Systems, TE Connectivity Ltd., Ashida Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Control &Switchgear Electric Limited, Eaton Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Areva T&D India Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric, Alstom SA, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc. and ABB Ltd are the key players in the global Electromechanical Relay Market.

Reed relays product type of Electromechanical Relay market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Product type, the Electromechanical Relay market has been segmented into Reed relays, heavy duty & high voltage relays and aerospace relays. Reed relays dominate the global Electromechanical Relay owing to growing it’s for controlling the corrosion inside any electric circuit. Heavy duty & high voltage relays market will trigger by its features such as controlling starters, transfer power in high-voltage and high-frequency applications.

Industrial Automation is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Electromechanical Relay during the forecast period

On the basis of End-User industry, the global Electromechanical Relay market has been segmented into Industrial Automation, Automotive, Aerospace and defense, and Consumer Electronics. By end-user industry, Industrial Automation market will lead the market owing to growing its uses in automation industry like packaging machinery and robotics industries. Aerospace and defense will bolster by uses of electromechanical relays for controlling high voltages and currents are intended, controlling large power loads.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global Electromechanical Relay market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Electromechanical Relay market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Electromechanical Relay market over the forecast period owing to a major demand of power supply coupled with industrial growth in these regions. The Asia Pacific market will surge by its demand in the industrial sector coupled with government subsidies for proper power supply.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

Reed relays

Heavy duty & high voltage relays

Aerospace relays

By Application

Temperature controllers

Factory automation

Motor controls

By End-User Industry

Industrial Automation

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Consumer Electronics

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Global Electromechanical Relay Market Overview

Chapter: 6. Global Electromechanical Relay Market, By Product Type

Chapter: 7. Global Electromechanical Relay Market, By Application

Chapter: 8. Global Electromechanical Relay Market, By End-User Industry

Chapter: 9. Global Electromechanical Relay Market, By Region

Chapter: 10. Company Profile

