Global Gas Detection Device Market Research Report 2019-2025 – Drägerwerk AG & Co., ESP Safety Inc., Troloex Ltd., Industrial Scientific Corp. MSA Safety Inc.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Gas Detection Device Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to the increasing implementations in the oil and gas industry segment on accounts of increasing safety regulations in industries.

Global Gas Detection Device Market is boosting with the Increasing demand for plant safety coupled with personnel safety worldwide which has led to an increase in demand for gas detector devices. Also, the implementation of tough safety rules and environmental regulations is expected to be the key driving factor over the coming years for the growth of the gas detector device market. Stringent government and industrial regulations imposed for the safety of personnel from gaseous and chemical emissions in industrial settings are generating several opportunities for the industry growth in recent years.

Global Gas Detection Device Market Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the gas detection equipment market are Drägerwerk AG & Co., ESP Safety Inc., Troloex Ltd., Industrial Scientific Corp. MSA Safety Inc., Sensidyne, RAE Systems Inc., GE Measurement & Control Solution, Schauenburg Group, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Riken Keiki Co. Ltd., and SE Electronics. Acquisitions, mergers, and new product developments are key strategies used by key participants to improve their competitiveness and to cater customer bases in the global market.

The Combustible gas detection device is expected to be the most lucrative segment of Global Gas Detection Device Market

The Combustible gas detector device market is expected to dominate the market due to various applications in laboratory and climate control for indoor environments. They are the essential part of the automotive industrial applications owing to their deployment in systems including port fuel injection and cylinder engines. Moreover, these are most preferred due to its several benefits such as enhanced engine performance, reduced exhaust emissions, etc. to automobile systems. Furthermore, these gas detecting products are increasingly being deployed in residential infrastructure to detect carbon monoxide content in the in-house environment due to the increased environmental pollution across the globe.

Consumer Electronics Industry is anticipated to be the fastest growing industry for using applications of Gas Detector Device during the forecast period

On the basis of application, global gas detection device market is segmented in various sectors such as Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Electronics, Mining, Water Treatment, Emergency Service, Building Automation and Construction, Food and Beverages, Power Generation/Utilities. The consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate since gas detectors are expected to be integrated into smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices to detect gases such as alcohol, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, and VOCs. Moreover, advancements in consumer electronic devices that provide weather forecasts, altitude tracking, and indoor air pollutant information are further boosting the overall growth of the emerging market.

Key Developments in the Gas Detector Market

May 2018: The Honeywell BW Ultra can monitor up to five different gases simultaneously, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), while leveraging Bluetooth connectivity to allow safety managers to collect and track valuable data. It also featured Honeywell Touch Connect technology, which made configuration, calibration, and bump testing fast and simple.

September 2017: Emerson Introduced Wireless Toxic Gas Monitor to Protect Personnel at Challenging Remote Locations. The Rosemount 928 Wireless Gas Monitor is a fully integrated WirelessHART toxic gas monitoring solution.

