Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market Size, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 –2025 | GSSI, Mala, IDS GeoRadar, GEOTECH, SSI, US Radar etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025

Ground-penetrating Radar (GPR) is a geophysical method that uses Radar pulses to image the subsurface. Ground penetrating Radar (GPR) is a non-destructive geophysical method that produces a continuous cross-sectional profile or record of subsurface features, without drilling, probing, or digging. Ground penetrating Radar data profiles are used for evaluating the location and depth of buried objects and to investigate the presence and continuity of natural subsurface conditions and features.

Global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as GSSI, Mala, IDS GeoRadar, GEOTECH, SSI, US Radar, Utsi Electronics, Chemring Group, Radiodetection, Japan Radio Co, ChinaGPR and Kedian Reed are the key players in the global Ground Penetrating Radar Market.

Cart-based Product type of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Product type, the Ground Penetrating Radar Market has been segmented into Hand Held, and Cart Based. Cart-Based GPR dominates the global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) owing to rising its application in geophysical surveys, underground infrastructure mapping, unexploded ordnance (UXO) and mine detection. The hand-held market will boost by applications of handheld GPR in the construction industry for locating rebar, conduits, post-tension cables and voids, and determine concrete slab thickness in real-time.

Transport & Road Inspection is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global Ground Penetrating Radar Market has been segmented into Transport & Road Inspection, archaeology, disaster inspection, and Municipal & Environmental Protection. By Application, Transport & Road Inspection will lead the market owing to tremendously use GPR for monitor roadway and bridge structural conditions effectively & efficiently, early and accurate detection, localization and assessment of damages or defect in pavement and bridge deck. The archeological market will boom by its application to detect and map subsurface archaeological artifacts, features, and patterning.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) market over the forecast period owing to demand of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) in the construction industry and military applications. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to rapid urbanization led to the demand for GPR in infrastructure development and demand in military agencies.

