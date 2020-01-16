Global Smart Grid Market Research Report 2019 – By Market Share, Market Growth, Market Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Smart Grid Market represents an unprecedented opportunity to move the energy industry into a new era of reliability, availability, and efficiency that will contribute to our economic and environmental health.

Due to a rise in government support and substantial investment by organizations towards smart grid technology implementation, the industry is projected to witness positive growth.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global investment in digital electricity infrastructure was over USD 50 billion in 2017. A similar increase is expected from growing needs for cooling, with the number of home air conditioners in developing economies rising to 2.5 billion units, up from about 600 million today.

Strengthening focus toward renewable energy integration along with growing implementation of ICT technologies will push the distribution smart grid market growth. In addition, raising awareness toward energy efficiency backed by increasing legislative funding to strengthen grid reliability will complement the business landscape. Growing energy demand accompanied by growing concerns relating to unplanned power outages and environment protection will boost the smart grid market growth.

Request for PDF [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-smart-grid-market-bwc19158#ReportSample/

Global Smart Grid Market: Competitive Landscape

General Electric, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Aclara, Cisco, OSI, IBM, Wipro, Honeywell, Oracle, S&C Electric Company, Eaton, Trilliant Holdings, Globema, Tech Mahindra, Enel X, eSmart Systems, and Grid4C are the leading players of smart grid market across the globe.

End Use Deployment segment holds the largest market share of the global smart grid market during the forecast period

In 2017, End Use systems accounted for over 30 % of the global smart grid market share. Transparent communication of consumption patterns, lower outage response duration, improved utilization of resources and high energy efficiency will sustain the product penetration across customer side systems. These systems facilitate utilities to proactively provide services and information to end users

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global smart grid market during the forecast period

Geographically, North America dominates the overall global smart grid market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period owing to massive investment in the power supply sector. Rising demand for secure and reliable power supply forms the major factor in raising the market in Asia-Pacific. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in China, Japan and India are also contributing to the growth.

Ask for Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-smart-grid-market-bwc19158#RM/

Scope of the Report

By Technology

Smart T&D Equipment

Distribution & Network Automation

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Consumer Interface

Communication & Wireless Infrastructure

By Deployment

Generation

Transmission

Distribution

End-Use

By Service

Consulting

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Global Smart Grid Market Overview

Chapter: 6. Global Smart Grid Market, By Technology

Chapter: 7. Global Smart Grid Market, By Deployment

Chapter: 8. Global Smart Grid Market, By Service

Chapter: 9. Global Smart Grid Market, By Region

Chapter: 10. Company Profile

Request for Detailed Scope (Table of Contents)@

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-Retail E-commerce Packaging-market-bwc19272#TOC/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets