4K TV Market Upcoming Future Growth and Opportunities with Dazzling Key players | Changhong, Haier , Hisense International, LG Electronics, Panasonic

MARKET INTRODUCTION

4K TVs are specially designed high-resolution TVs with a display resolution of about 4,000 pixels. These TV’s tend to come in larger sizes and provides an enhanced picture quality. The 4K TVs are also capable of displaying a wide range of colors than other televisions resulting in a vibrant image.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The 4K TV market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing popularity of enhanced displays, better viewer experience, and increasing number of 4K video streaming by various platforms like YouTube and Netflix. However, the higher cost of these televisions is impacting negatively on the growth of 4K TV market in the current market scenario.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the 4K TV market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from 4K TV market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for 4K TV in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the 4K TV market.

– Changhong

– Haier Inc.

– Hisense International, Co., LTD

– LG Electronics

– Panasonic Corporation

– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

– Sharp Corporation

– Sony Corporation

– Toshiba Corporation

– VIZIO, Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global 4K TV Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global 4K TV market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the 4K TV market with detailed market segmentation by screen size, end-use, and geography. The global 4K TV market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading 4K TV market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the 4K TV market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global 4K TV market is segmented on the basis of screen size, and end user. Based on screen-size, the market is segmented as below 52 Inches, 52-65 Inches, and above 65 inches. On the basis of the end user the market is segmented as residential and commercial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global 4K TV market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The 4K TV market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

