5G Market Show at 40.1% CAGR to 2024 | Nokia, Juniper Networks, Ericsson, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle, IBM (Red Hat)

Global 5G Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

5G is the fifth generation cellular network technology.The global 5G market is valued at 39 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 150.2 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 40.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of 5G.

This report studies the 5G market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 5G market by product type and applications/end industries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Nokia, Juniper Networks, Ericsson, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle, IBM (Red Hat), Cisco, Accenture, NEC, ZTE

Market Segment by Type, covers

IaaS

SaaS

PaaS

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Private 5G Networks

Cybersecurity

Table of Content:

1 5G Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Nokia

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 5G Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Nokia 5G Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Juniper Networks

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 5G Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Juniper Networks 5G Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Ericsson

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 5G Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ericsson 5G Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Samsung Electronics

3 Global 5G Market Competition, by Players

4 Global 5G Market Size by Regions

5 North America 5G Revenue by Countries

6 Europe 5G Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific 5G Revenue by Countries

8 South America 5G Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue 5G by Countries

10 Global 5G Market Segment by Type

11 Global 5G Market Segment by Application

