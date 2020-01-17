Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Devices Market SWOT Analysis to 2025 Top Companies are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation

A New Research Report of “Active Implantable Medical Devices Market” analyse by “The Insight Partners” encloses a comprehensive analysis of the market and data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The global active implantable medical devices market accounted to US$ 39,026.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 22,096.9 Mn by 2025.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the Active Implantable Medical Devices market by application, distribution channel, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Active Implantable Medical Devices market.

The active implantable medical devices is an emerging field in the medical industry and has led to various developments of the products, in the field of cardiology, neurology and otology. Many of the market players are developing novel products in order to minimize the burden of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and hearing disorders. For instance, Boston Scientific Corporation in September 2017, launched the Resonate family of Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems. This product is powered by EnduraLife battery technology, which has double battery capacity as compared to other devices. Thus increasing the longevity of devices and managing heart failure more efficiently.

Active implantable devices like pacemakers, cochlear implants, ventricular assist devices, spinal cord stimulators and others are used to treat cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and hearing disorders. Thus the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and hearing disorders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. According to the World health organization in 2017, cardiovascular diseases are number 1 cause of death all over the world. It also mentioned that in 2016, 17.9 million people across the globe died due to cardiovascular diseases.

Company Profiles

Medtronic

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

BIOTRONIK

LivaNova PLC

Cochlear Ltd.

MED-EL, Sonova

William Demant Holding A/S

Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd

