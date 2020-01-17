Affective Computing Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players like Affectiva, Apple, Beyond Verbal Communication, Eyeris Technologies

Affective computing is a combination of cognitive science, psychology, as well as, computer science that can envisage the emotional state of humans and delivers applicable response to get a supportive result. This enables businesses including e-commerce sector to improve their customer shopping experience and hence sell products efficiently. Further, it can also be used for online advertising as well as advertising kiosk to offer favorable advertisement as per the user’s emotional state. Affecting computing comprises of machine intelligence, big data, emotion analytics engine and sensors including camera and head up display among others to gather and scrutinize the customer emotion. Moreover, it also includes software for gesture recognition, speech and facial recognition and neural analytics.

The surging adoption of wearable devices coupled with increasing internet penetration is anticipated to fuel the demand for affective computing market. Furthermore, the robust need for businesses to comprehend customer behavior is another key factor driving the affective computing market growth. For this purpose, several businesses are partnering with affective computing players to enhance research & development activities in this field. However, diverse business applications of affective computing may pose a challenge to affective computing market growth.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012641387/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Affectiva, Inc, Apple Inc., Beyond Verbal Communication, Ltd, Eyeris Technologies, Inc, GestureTek, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Inc.

The “Global Affective Computing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Affective Computing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the affective computing market with detailed market segmentation by component, technology, solution, end-user and geography. The global affective computing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading affective computing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global affective computing market is segmented based on component, technology, solution and end-user. Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The technology segment of the affective computing market is classified touch less and touch based. Moreover, the affective computing market by solution is categorized into facial expression recognition, physiological recognition, speech recognition and gesture recognition. Also, the end-user segment comprises of research, media & advertising, healthcare, automotive, retail, BFSI and others.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012641387/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AFFECTIVE COMPUTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. AFFECTIVE COMPUTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. AFFECTIVE COMPUTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. AFFECTIVE COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. AFFECTIVE COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY

9. AFFECTIVE COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTION

10. AFFECTIVE COMPUTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

11. AFFECTIVE COMPUTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. AFFECTIVE COMPUTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. AFFECTIVA, INC

13.2. APPLE INC.

13.3. BEYOND VERBAL COMMUNICATION, LTD

13.4. EYERIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC

13.5. GESTURETEK, INC.

13.6. GOOGLE INC.

13.7. IBM CORPORATION

13.8. INTEL CORPORATION

13.9. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

13.10. QUALCOMM INC.

14. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012641387/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets