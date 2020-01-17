AI in Healthcare Market Worldwide Industry Opportunities, Sales, Revenue, Outlook and Forecast to 2025 | NVIDIA CORPORATION, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic., Next IT Corp., Welltok

The report on “AI in Healthcare Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 650 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 54.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Healthcare organizations are investing heavily on information technology and are actively looking forward to utilized big data capabilities for effective functioning. Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is expected to bring revolutionary changes in terms of reduction in terms of healthcare cost reduction and quality treatment.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

NVIDIA CORPORATION, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic., Next IT Corp., Welltok, Inc., iCarbonX, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric (GE) Company, Siemens Healthineers, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the AI in Healthcare market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI in Healthcare market based on product, source and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, AsiaPacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 AI in Healthcare Market Size

2.2 AI in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 AI in Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 AI in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players AI in Healthcare Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into AI in Healthcare Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global AI in Healthcare Sales by Product

4.2 Global AI in Healthcare Revenue by Product

4.3 AI in Healthcare Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global AI in Healthcare Breakdown Data by End User

