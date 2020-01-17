AI in Oil & Gas Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players like Accenture, Cisco Systems, FuGenX Technologies, Google, Hortonworks

The implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the oil & gas industry helps in streamlining the whole production process as well as wastage control across the different operations. Since the operations in oil & gas industry include several hazardous tasks, the safety of the workers is one of the crucial requirement, and particularly the aging pipeline infrastructure maintenance puts immense pressure on the oil & gas companies. Thus, there is a need for several data analysis process that leverage predictive modeling across the operations of the oil & gas industry. The implementation of AI solutions is thereby, gaining popularity in the oil & gas industry.

The “Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AI in Oil & Gas industry with a focus on the global AI in Oil & Gas market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global AI in Oil & Gas market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, sector and geography. The global AI in Oil & Gas market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012484012/sample

Key players profiled in the report include Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., FuGenX Technologies Pvt Ltd, Google LLC, Hortonworks Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, and Oracle Corporation

The AI in Oil & Gas market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall AI in Oil & Gas market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting AI in Oil & Gas market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global AI in Oil & Gas market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the AI in Oil & Gas market.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012484012/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AI IN OIL & GAS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. AI IN OIL & GAS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. AI IN OIL & GAS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. AI IN OIL & GAS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012484012/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets