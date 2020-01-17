Amniotic Membrane Market Expected to Reach $1,563 million by 2023 – FzioMed, Skye Biologics, IOP Ophthalmics, Amniox Medical, Amnio Technology, Applied Biologics, Alliqua BioMedical, Human Regenerative, Derma Sciences, MiMedx

Amniotic membrane market was valued at $812 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,563 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. Amniotic membrane is the innermost layer of the placenta, which consists of a thick basement membrane and an avascular stromal matrix. It can be used as a graft and as a dressing to ease ocular surface reconstruction and promote healing for various ailments.

The Major factors that drive the growth of the amniotic membrane market is the rise geriatric population coupled with the increase in amniotic membrane based transplantation globally. However, dearth of skilled professionals and high cost of the surgeries involving amniotic membrane restrain the growth of the global amniotic membrane market. Moreover, the increase in awareness regarding the potential benefits of amniotic membrane among the patients as well as the healthcare professionals offers lucrative opportunities that boost the market.

The Global amniotic membrane market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into cryopreserved amniotic membrane and lyophilization amniotic membrane. Based on application, it is divided into surgical wounds, ophthalmology, and others. Based on end user, itis classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialized clinics, and research centers & laboratory. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane

By Application

Surgical Wounds

Ophthalmology

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

Research Centers & Laboratory

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

