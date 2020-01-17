Aquaculture Market Business Opportunities , Trends, Applications and Forecast 2025 : Bakkafrost , Cermaq Group AS, Cooke Aquaculture , Grupo Farallon Aquaculture

Aquaculture is commonly known as aqua farming. Aquaculture is the farming of aquatic organisms in both coastal and inland areas under managed and partially controlled conditions. It includes farming of fish, aquatic plants, mollusks, crustaceans, algae, and other organisms. There are two types of aquaculture marine and freshwater. Aquaculture is the world’s fastest increasing food production sector and is essential to sustain food demand for an expanding population.

Rising fish production to meet food supply due to increasing population worldwide is driving the demand for aquaculture market. Furthermore, increasing protein demand from livestock and fisheries among consumers across the globe is also projected to influence the aquaculture market significantly. Moreover, evolution in inland fishing and use of more sustainable technology in aquaculture is anticipated to have a robust impact in the aquaculture market in the coming period. Growing government strategic initiatives in the fish farming sector are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The “Global Aquaculture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of aquaculture market with detailed market segmentation by type, culture environment and geography. The global aquaculture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aquaculture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global aquaculture market is segmented on the basis of type and culture environment. Based on type, the market is segmented into aquatic plants, fish, crustaceans, molluscs and others. On the basis of the culture environment the market is segmented into fresh water, brackish water and marine.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global aquaculture market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The aquaculture market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting aquaculture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the aquaculture market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. AQUACULTURE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. AQUACULTURE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. AQUACULTURE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. AQUACULTURE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. AQUACULTURE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CULTURE ENVIRONMENT

9. AQUACULTURE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. AQUACULTURE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

