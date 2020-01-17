Auto Leasing Market Grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to 2024 | Enterprise, Hertz, Europcar, Sixt, Avis Budget Group, CAR, ALD Automotive, Movida

Global Auto Leasing Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Auto leasing is the leasing (or the use of) a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease. It provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers, and others who may not have access to a personal vehicle.

According to this study, over the next five years the Auto Leasing market will register a 5.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 80090 million by 2024, from US$ 64250 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Auto Leasing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Auto Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Enterprise, Hertz, Europcar, Sixt, Avis Budget Group, CAR, ALD Automotive, Movida

This study considers the Auto Leasing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Short-term Rental

Long-term Rental

Finance Leasing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Airport

Off-airport

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Auto Leasing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Auto Leasing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Auto Leasing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Auto Leasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Auto Leasing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Auto Leasing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Auto Leasing by Players

4 Auto Leasing by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Auto Leasing Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Enterprise

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Auto Leasing Product Offered

11.1.3 Enterprise Auto Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Enterprise News

11.2 Hertz

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Auto Leasing Product Offered

11.2.3 Hertz Auto Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Hertz News

11.3 Europcar

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Auto Leasing Product Offered

11.3.3 Europcar Auto Leasing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Europcar News

11.4 Sixt

