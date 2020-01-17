Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market 2019 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2027 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

The Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market to 2027 highlights the key growth strategies adopted by the leading players of the Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) industry in the competitive landscape, including their key developments and profile. The study evaluates current trends and analyses drivers, restraints, and opportunities during the forecast period. The Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

Automated guided vehicle (AGV) or self-guided vehicle comprise of transport systems to perform the functions without guidance from driver. These vehicles are installed in varied industries to contribute in the process of packaging, assembly of products, distribution, and storage. Increasing demand for material handling and other business processes in automobile, manufacturing, warehouse stations, healthcare, food & beverage industries, demand for AGV is also rising. In addition to this, with an aim to increase efficiency, lower the rate of damage goods, as well as cut down the additional costs by restricting number of workforce required to complete the task. These factors are impacting a positive result for the growth of automated guided vehicle market.

Leading companies profiled in the report include: Amerden Inc., Balyo Inc. , Daifuku Co., Ltd., Egemin Automation Inc., Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., JBT Corporation, Konecranes Oyj, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Savant Automation., Toyota Industries Corporation among others.

The report “Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market.

However, price indulge in installation, maintenance, and repair of AGV is high which increases the overhead structure of the business and reduces profitability. On the other hand, rise in the number of e-commerce players and their attempt to position themselves differently by adopting AGV in warehouses to automate all the business functions in less time restraint is anticipated to grow the automated guided vehicle market with ample of opportunities in the forthcoming period.

The automotive and transportation industry is witnessing advancements on a continuous scale. Technological innovations and urbanization are key drivers propelling the growth of this sector. The development of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) are expected to drive in the market in the future. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) is further likely to prove revolutionary for the automotive and transportation industry.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Potential Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market and offers current and future trends to identify lucrative investment pockets in the market.

The report identifies the key drivers, opportunities and restraints that shape the market and provides an impact analysis for the forecast period.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market. This would further offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders in making profitable business decisions; thus, helping them to strengthen their supplier and buyer networks.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and highlight the profitable trends in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

Market estimation of geographic segments is derived from the current market scenario and expected market trends.

