Automated Manual Transmission Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2019 to 2027|Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc, Aisin Seiki Co

Automated Manual Transmission have a strong engine braking and it is easy to control infinite numbers of gearing, which in turns saves the fuel consumed by the vehicle. This transmission has several components such as hydraulic system, computer control, input shaft, transmission pump etc. The major driver that influence the growth of Automated Manual Transmission are the growing demand for fuel efficient transmission.

One of the factor that is fueling the growth of Automated manual transmission is the growing demand for comfort level, vehicle performance and driver experience in terms of shifting gears & better acceleration. The limited use of automatic transmission and rising cost associated with automatic transmission can act as the major restraining factors in the market. Adoption of Automated manual transmission in commercial vehicles will further boost the market in the coming years.

The “Global Automated Manual Transmission Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automated manual transmission industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automated manual transmission market with detailed market segmentation by components, vehicle class and geography. The global automated manual transmission market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automated manual transmission market based on components and vehicle class. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automated manual transmission market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key automated manual transmission market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magna International Inc, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Eaton Corporation PLC., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, BorgWarner Inc., Jatco Ltd., Allison Transmission Inc. and GKN PLC.

Table Of Contents:

Introduction Automated Manual Transmission Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automated Manual Transmission Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Automated Manual Transmission Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Automated Manual Transmission Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

