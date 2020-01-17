Automated Parking Management Systems Market Factors Analysis 2027 – Skyline Parking, Citylift, Robotic Parking Systems, Unitronics, Dayang Parking, Klaus Multiparking Systems and Automotion Parking Systems

Automated parking management system consists of hardware and software components that provide assistance in optimizing management of vehicle parking. These are the mechanical systems that help in minimizing the volume required for parking the cars. The automated parking management system market is experiencing a high demand for a more efficient solution due to the increasing demand for safe and efficient parking solutions, especially in urban areas.

Top Dominating Key Players:

Skyline Parking AG Citylift Robotic Parking Systems, Inc. Unitronics Dayang Parking Co. Ltd. Klaus Multiparking Systems Pvt. Ltd. Automotion Parking Systems EITO&GLOBAL, Inc. Parkmatic tm Konnectshift Technologies, Inc.

The companies providing these parking systems are focusing on providing more efficient and safe parking solutions with aim of attracting more customers and subsequently increase their revenues. Factors such a the surge in the number of vehicle production and lack of parking space especially in metro areas are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. The high cost of automated solutions and its maintenance is anticipated to restrict the market growth in the coming years.

Automated Parking Management Systems Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Automated Parking Management Systems Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

