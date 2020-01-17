Automotive Blockchain Market Insights Growth Opportunities 2027 – Lead by Accenture, carVertical, CONSENSUS SYSTEMS, GeM, HCL Technologies Limited, Helbiz, IBM and NXM Labs

A blockchain based solution securely stores, updates, traces and shares vehicle data (including telematics) across OEMs and with external parties in real time. Using smart contracts and IOT, dealerships can automate several processes involved in car sales, service, warranty claim processing and much more. The blockchain has greater oversight and accountability in automotive supply chains, and also serve as a means by which drivers can view and understand how and their vehicle’s data is being shared and utilized.

The automotive blockchain market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing focus on reducing data leaks and manipulations, faster transactions and reduced operational costs boosts the market growth.However,the uncertainty over regulations is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004332

Top Leading Market Players:

Accenture carVertical CONSENSUS SYSTEMS GeM HCL Technologies Limited Helbiz IBM NXM Labs Inc. RSK Labs Tech Mahindra Limited

The global automotive blockchain market is segmented on the basis of mobility type, provider and by application. Based on mobility type the market is segmented as personal mobility, shared mobility and commercial mobility. On the basis of provider the market is segmented as middleware provider, infrastructure and protocols provider and infrastructure and protocols provider. On the basis of application the market is segmented as smart contracts, supply chain, financing and mobility solutions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive blockchain market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive blockchain market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive blockchain market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the automotive blockchain market in these regions.

Enquiry for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004332

Answers that the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Automotive Blockchain Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automotive Blockchain Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Automotive Blockchain Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automotive Blockchain Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets