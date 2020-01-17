Automotive Braking System Market Size, Status, Growth Witness and Trends with Forecast Report 2027|Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd, Continental AG

Automotive braking system is a device which is used to slow or stop a moving vehicle usually achieved by friction. A brake system is an important part of any vehicle to ensure the safety as the demand for speed is increasing steadily. Various types of braking system are used such as master cylinder, brake shoe, brake caliper, piston and many more but commonly used are disc brake and drum brake.

The major driver influencing the growth of automotive are increasing demand in vehicle production and demand for improving the vehicle safety enforced by the government whereas the high cost associated with automotive braking system can act as a restraining factor in the market. Increasing production of heavy vehicle is expect to fuel the market in the forecasted period.

The “Automotive Braking System Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive braking system industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global automotive braking system market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type, technology, modes of operation and geography. The global automotive braking system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive braking system market based on type, vehicle type, technology and modes of operation. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive braking system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key automotive braking system market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd, Continental AG, Mando Corp., Autoliv Inc., AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Federal-Mogul LLC, Wabco Holdings Inc., and Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Table Of Contents:

Introduction Automotive Braking System Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Braking System Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Braking System Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Automotive Braking System Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

