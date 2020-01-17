Automotive Leasing Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2027 – ALD Automotive, Arval (BNP Paribas), Alphabet, Deutsche Leasing AG and ExpatRide International

Car leasing is like renting a car. The cars provided based on a lease can be used for both short-term and long-term period. Under this, customers are benefitted from huge discount terms, which gives them a competitive financial solution.

Factors such as up surging demand for mobility and to solve the challenge of traffic congestion among the masses is a significant factor responsible for driving the growth of automotive leasing market. This factor assists in driving the growth of the automotive leasing market. Nevertheless, investments made by car leasing companies in advanced technologies such as tracking solutions and in other telematics is expected to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the automotive leasing market.

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Top Dominating Key Players:

ALD Automotive Pvt Ltd Arval (BNP Paribas) Alphabet Inc. Deutsche Leasing AG ExpatRide International General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (General Motors) LeasePlan Corporation N.V. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC (Daimler AG) Natixis Leasing Sixt Leasing

The global automotive leasing market is segmented on leasing type, leasing period and end-user .Based on leasing type, the automotive leasing market is segmented into open-end lease and closed-end lease. On the basis of leasing period, the automotive leasing market is segmented into short-term and long-term. Further, the automotive leasing market is segmented on the basis of end-user into B2B and B2C.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive leasing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive leasing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the automotive leasing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive leasing in these regions.

