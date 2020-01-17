Automotive LiDAR Market 2019 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2027 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research

Latest market study on “Automotive LiDAR Market to 2027 by Type (Solid State and Flash); Component (Photodetectors, Laser, Integrated Circuit, Optical Elements, and Others); and Application (Autonomous Shuttle, Robotaxis, and Passenger cars) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the automotive LiDAR market is estimated to reach US$ 4,348.09 Mn by 2027 from US$ 415.10 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

In the current automotive market, major manufacturers are integrating their vehicles with technologically enhanced sensors, in order to improve the safety of the vehicles. Apart from sensors, several other types of semiconductors are also being integrated on the newer vehicles, which is paving the path for semiconductor industry players to generate substantial revenue. The demand share of technologically robust semiconductor components in the automotive industry is majorly among the passenger car segment. Cost and fuel efficiency no longer stay as the primary criterion for purchasing, instead the purchase more depend on the comfort and security provided in the car. Attributing to this fact that, the global automobile manufacturers are witnessing substantial demand for high-end cars, which is pressurizing the automobile manufacturers to add increased numbers of electronic components, thereby driving the market for automotive LiDAR. Additionally, surging adoption of advanced ADAS systems is impacting positively on the automotive LiDAR market.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Innoviz Technologies, Ltd., Luminar Technologies, Inc., Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Trilumina Corporation, Valeo SA, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., and Xenomatix N.V. among others.

The companies in the market are expanding substantially.

The companies in the market are expanding substantially. For instance, in 2018, Innoviz Established Presence in Four New Regions and enhanced manufacturing abilities, aligning with the company’s mission to provide LiDAR solutions that are available and affordable at a massive scale. Innoviz has expanded globally with the opening of offices in four new countries including the U.S., Germany, China and Japan. Further, in the same year, Continental and EasyMile inaugurated new autonomous driving R&D team in Singapore. The new joint team’s work focus was to develop new technology centered on perception and deep learning and to prepare autonomous vehicle (AV) technology for tests towards safe deployments on private grounds and public roads in the Singaporean metro area.

The report also analyzes factors affecting Payments Landscape market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The report segments the global Automotive LiDAR Market as follows:

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Type

Solid State

Flash

Automotive LiDAR Market – By Component

Photodetectors

Laser

Integrated Circuit

Optical elements

Others

Global Automotive LiDAR Market – By Application

Autonomous Shuttle

Robotaxis

Passenger Cars

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

