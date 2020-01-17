Automotive Lightweight Material Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

The lightweight materials are widely utilized in automobiles for reducing their weight and thereby increase their fuel efficiency and speed. These materials are the best suitable alternatives for heavy generic materials for building the frame of vehicles owing to their advantages such as low corrosion rate, enhanced strength, less material consumption, and improved handling. Replacement of traditional steel components with lightweight materials such as aluminum and magnesium alloys, high-strength steel (HSS), and polymer & carbon fiber composites are capable of reducing the vehicle weight and thereby support in decreasing fuel consumption.

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Automotive Lightweight Material Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Automotive Lightweight Material Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

The major factors driving the growth of the automotive lightweight material market are stringent rules and regulations in regards to emission and fuel economy and an increase in government initiative towards reduction if vehicle weight. Further, the rising demand for these materials from developing countries and the trend of vehicle electrification are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the automotive lightweight material market in the near future.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Alcoa Corporation, BASF SE, Covestro AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Grupo Antolin, Lear Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V, Magna International, Novelis, Thyssenkrupp AG

The reports cover key developments in the Automotive Lightweight Material Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Automotive Lightweight Material Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Lightweight Material Market in the global market.

The global automotive lightweight material market is segmented on the basis of material, application, and vehicle type. Based on material, the market is segmented as metals, composites, plastics, and elastomer. Based on application, the automotive lightweight material market is divided into exterior, powertrain, structural, interiors, and others. On basis of vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger car and commercial vehicle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Lightweight Material Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive Lightweight Material Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Also, key Automotive Lightweight Material Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

