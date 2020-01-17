Automotive Logistics Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Lead by DHL, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker logistics, DSV A/S, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd. and Ryder System

The intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the global market on the basis of the different types of products, technologies, industry verticals, applications, and end-users. The Automotive Logistics Market Report is a valuable source of information for businesses and individuals. It provides industry linkages, business strategies and proposals to invest in new projects, and includes market conditions, market share, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, challenge. This report focuses on the global status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Logistics services used by automotive manufacturers for the movement of vehicles and the related parts and components across different countries or markets in the world is termed as automotive logistics. These automotive vendors’ partners with different 3PL and 4PL providers, which enable the vendors to attain cost-effective logistics approach. The automotive industry makes use of logistics service for the complete management of resource procurement, storage, and movement to other locations.

The increasing demand for vehicles across the globe and resulted in increased production of vehicles. This rising vehicle production has further led to surging demand for automotive logistics services for the shipping of automotive components, spare parts, as well as finished vehicles. The rising production of electric vehicles is expected to provide a prosperous opportunity to the automotive logistics market during the forecast period.

DHL CEVA Logistics DB Schenker logistics DSV A/S GEODIS Kuehne + Nagel International AG Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Ryder System, Inc. United Parcel Service of America, Inc. XPO Logistics

The global automotive logistics market is segmented on the basis of type, services, and sector. Based on the type, the market is segmented into outsourcing and insourcing. On the basis of the services, the market is classified into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes, integrated service, and aftermarket logistics/reverse logistics. The market by sector is fragmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, tire, and component.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive logistics market in these regions.

