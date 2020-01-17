Automotive Parts Packaging Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019-2027 |DS Smith Plc., Encase Ltd., JIT Packaging, Nefab group, Pacific Packaging Products Inc., Pratt Industries Inc.

“The Insight Partners” provide a research report titled “Automotive Parts Packaging Market to 2027 by Product Type (Pallets, Crates, Cartons, Bags & Pouches, Trays, and Others); Packaging Type (Reusable and Disposable); and Component (Battery, Cooling Systems, Lighting Component, Engine Component, Electricals, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the automotive parts packaging market is estimated to reach US$ 3.12 Bn by 2027 from US$ 2.18 Bn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.
Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAT00002684/
The global market for automotive parts packaging market is segmented on various parameters such as product type, packaging type, component, and geography. Based on product type, crates segment dominate the automotive market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of component, electrical segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive solutions and are acquiring the small companies which is helping them to gain customer traction. The major companies offering automotive parts packaging market include CMTP Packaging Pty Ltd, DS Smith Plc., Encase Ltd., JIT Packaging, Nefab group, Pacific Packaging Products Inc., Pratt Industries Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Sonoco Products Company among others. Several other companies are also offering these solutions to automotive industry which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.
The report segments the global automotive parts packaging market as follows:
Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market – By Product Type
Pallets
Crates
Cartons
Bags & Pouches
Trays
Others
Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market – By Packaging Type
Reusable
Disposable
Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market – By Component
Battery
Cooling Systems
Lighting Component
Engine Component
Electricals
Others
Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market – By Geography
North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Spain , UK, Russia, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), South Africa, Middle East, Rest of MEA, South America (SAM), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SAM
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Key Takeaways
- Research Methodology
- Automotive Parts Packaging Market Landscape
- Automotive Parts Packaging Market – Key Market Dynamics
- Automotive Parts Packaging Market – Global Market Analysis
- Automotive Parts Packaging Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type
- Automotive Parts Packaging Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application
- Automotive Parts Packaging Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound
- Automotive Parts Packaging Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis
- Industry Landscape
- Automotive Parts Packaging Market, Key Company Profiles
- Appendix
Purchase the [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAT00002684/
About The Insight Partners:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: [email protected]
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets
Add Comment