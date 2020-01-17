Automotive Robotics Market Report Says Current Market Capacity, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross Margin Analysis to 2027

The highly dynamic nature of the automotive industry, as well as the growing requirement of extreme flexibility from auto manufacturers, are the primary reason for the adoption of automotive robotics globally. The mounting need to enhance productivity and improve the work environment by reducing the number of industrial accidents and focusing on employee safety is driving the market for automotive robotics in the global scenario.

The increasing vehicle production as well as wages inflation, growing investments for automated production facilities, and high investments in developing countries are the major drivers for the growth of automotive robotics market. The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and Made in China 2025 industrial plans are creating opportunities for the automotive robotics market in the coming years.

Top Dominating Key Players :

ABB Ltd. Comau SpA DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED Fanuc Corporation Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Kuka AG Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Rockwell Automation, Inc. Seiko Epson Corporation Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The global automotive robotics market is segmented on the type, component, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, and cylindrical. On the basis of component, the market of segmented into controller, robotic arm, end effector, sensors, and drive. Based on application the market is fragmented into welding, painting, cutting, and material handling.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive robotics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive robotics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive robotics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis across various regions namely: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

