Automotive Usage Based Insurance Market To Exceed Revenues Worth US$ By The End Of 2019 – 2027

In terms of revenue, the global automotive usage based insurance market is expected to grow to US$ 105.12 billion in 2027 from US$ 15.62 billion in 2018. The demand for automotive usage based insurance is highly propelled in recent years, with the increasing adoption of telematics in the vehicles as well as increasing adoption of mobility-as-a service. However, lack of awareness for regarding automotive usage based insurance in emerging economies is restraining the automotive usage based insurance market growth to a certain extent.

The automotive usage based insurance market is highly fragmented as the industry is captured by several well-established players as well as emerging players across the globe. From the investment scenario, the insurance companies and the telematics companies operating in the developing countries, as well as developed countries, are scoring significant investments, which is helping the automotive usage based insurance market to witness the upswing in the recent times. The governments of several countries are simplifying their insurance legislation, which is another factor driving the automotive usage based insurance market.

On the basis of technology fitted, dongles are currently is the leading segment of the global automotive usage based insurance market. However, the dongles segment is anticipated to lose its dominance to black box during the forecast period. Also, the demand for smartphones segment is expected to increase. As their UBI business grows, insurance providers may invest in OBDII and offer this on a long-term basis to specific customer segments.

The overall automotive usage based insurance market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the automotive usage based insurance market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global automotive usage based insurance market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the automotive usage based insurance industry.

