Ballast Water Management Market expected to reach $395.65 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 39.8% | Alfa Laval AB, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Xylem

Global Ballast Water Management market is expected to grow from $19.35 billion in 2017 to reach $395.65 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 39.8%. Factors such as government initiatives toward marine environmental protection, increasing demand for petroleum products, developing healthcare concerns in shipping sector are fueling the market growth. However, continuously changes in government rules and regulations and high costs associated are hindering the growth of the market.

Ballast water has been an essential component of the ship’s constancy. Ballast water is pumped in to maintain safe operating conditions throughout a voyage. It is an important for safe and efficient modern shipping operations, it may create serious environmental, economic and health issues attribute to the multitude of marine species carried in ships’ ballast water.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Alfa Laval AB, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Xylem Inc., W?rtsil? Corporation, ATG UV Technology Ltd, Ecochlor, Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A., Qingdao Headway Technology Co., Ltd., Ballast Water Containers Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, Jfe Engineering Corporation, Biolargo Maritime Solutions, Inc., Optimarin AS and Trojan Marinex.

