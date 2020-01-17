Bare Metal Cloud Market Projected to reach US$ 12287.1 Mn by 2025 | IBM Corporation, Internap Corporation, Joyent, Oracle Corporation, Packet Host,  Rackspace Hosting

Bare Metal Cloud to 2025 by Type (Professional Service, Storage & Database Services, Compute Services, Networking Services and Others); by Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprise) and by Application (BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication and Others) â€“ Global Analysis and Forecast

Bare Metal Cloud market is expected to grow US$ 12287.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1432.1 Mn in 2016. Bare Metal Cloud market operates in a lately introduced highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications area, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global IaaS providers. Technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several prominent end-user industries such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government and others.

Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Internap Corporation, Joyent, Inc. , Oracle Corporation, Packet Host, Inc., Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Scaleway Incorp., Spotinst Ltd.,Dell, Inc.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is growing complexity and cloud services. With major enterprise across several industry verticals focusing towards core competences, the need to open their own data center space will significantly drive the growth of the market. The trend is more pronounced among telecom and OTT service providers. Telecom stalwarts such as Verizon, CenturyLink and AT&T have already begun to establish their own data center space as an important step to increase their market share in core competencies. With other small scale enterprise and start-up firms preferring third parties for cloud hosting systems, large scale enterprise is more focused towards improving security measures leading them to spin-off their own space in near future.

Bare Metal Cloud market by application is segmented into BFSI (Banking, Financial, Securities and Insurance), Manufacturing, Government, Technology, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, and Others. The characterization is based on the major sectors where data center finds majority of applications. Cloud are now widely used among almost all the industries. The bare metal cloud service is a recognized approach to reduce costs. Across industries, organizations have seen the value of having vendors handle aspects of their operations so they can focus on their core capabilities.

