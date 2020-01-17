Beer Market Explored In the Latest Research by Key Player Birra Menabrea, Budweiser Budvar, Carlsberg Breweries Chimay Brewery and Heineken

The Beer Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Beer market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Beer is the most popular alcoholic drink consumed globally. It is mainly composed of 4% to 6% liquor, and the primary elements include lager incorporate water, starch source, yeast, and flavors. Most of the beer products are sold in glass jars and metal cans. Beer reduces the danger of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Conversely, over-consumption of beer leads to liver damage and sicknesses. Globally, Europe is the second biggest beer manufacturer.

The beer market is driven by an increase in consumer preferences for beer over other alcoholic beverages and rise in disposable income in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the development of flavored beer products by the companies operating in the market further propels the growth of the market. Presently, beer markets are opening up with an end goal to target more clients. Nevertheless, the beer industry offers numerous growth opportunities in the near future, owing to the introduction of naturally sweetened and non-alcoholic beer. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material and higher excise duties and taxations on imported of the beer are the major factors hindering the growth of the market.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Beer market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

1. Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. (ABD)

2. Anheuser-Busch InBev

3. ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS

4. Birra Menabrea

5. BITBURGER BRAUGRUPPE GMBH

6. Budweiser Budvar, N. C.

7. Carlsberg Breweries A/S

8. Chimay Brewery

9. Heineken N. V.

10. Radeberger Exportbierbrauerei GmbH

The global beer market is segmented on the basis of category, type, packaging and production. On the basis of category the global beer market is segmented standard beer, premium beer, and specialty beer. The beer market on the basis of the type is classified into lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. On the basis of packaging, the beer market is classified into glass, PET bottle, metal can, and others. Likewise, by production the global beer market is bifurcated into macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery, and others.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Beer industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Beer Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Beer market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Beer Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

