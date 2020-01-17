Biggest Innovations in Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market to Access Global Industry Players like Pigs Unlimited International, Inc., Aubin Group, T.D. Williamson Inc., Baker Hughes Incorporated, Pigtek Ltd.

A New Research Report of “Intelligent Pipeline Pigging Market” analyse by “The Insight Partners” encloses a comprehensive analysis of the market and data validated by three approaches including top companies’ revenues. It concludes with precise and authentic market estimations considering all the parameters and market dynamics. Every crucial and decisive detail for the development and restriction of the market is mentioned in the report that may affect the market in near future. Segmentation of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 494.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 781.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2025.

Magnetic Flux Pigging technology can operate efficiently in liquid as well as gas pipelines. Best results from MFL are obtained when they traverse through pipelines having less metal wall thickness. For pipelines with higher metal wall thickness, Ultrasonic pigging technology is preferred. Furthermore, Ultrasonic pigging technology requires liquid couplant to traverse through pipes which adds to more cost of the users. Thus, for cheaper usage, MFL technology is used globally.

Pig run is conducted as a maintenance service for the pipelines by the operators and owners of the pipe. There are various applications for which these intelligent pigs prove useful. They are used in crack & leak detections, geometry & bend detections, metal loss/ corrosion detections and other applications such as Photographic/video, Profile/Mapping, Spanning/Line Cover. As a result, Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market is segmented on the basis of applications into the above mentioned divisions Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market by end-user is segmented into chemical, oil, gas and others (Nuclear Power Plants, Water & Waste Water Treatment, Mining and Heavy Industries). On the technology front, the market is divided into two as Ultrasonic pigging technology and Metal Flux Leakage pigging technology.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market by application, distribution channel, and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market.

Key players profiled in the Intelligent Pipeline Pigging market report are Pigs Unlimited International, Inc., Aubin Group, T.D. Williamson Inc., Baker Hughes Incorporated, Pigtek Ltd., 3P Services GmBH & Co KG, Hak Industrial Services B.V., Quest Integrity Group LLC, Jamison Products LP, NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG, Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc., PII Pipeline Solutions, Rosen Group

