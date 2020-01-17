Breast Reconstruction Market Expected to reach US$ 684.53 Mn in 2025 from US$ 526.47 Mn in 2017

“Breast Reconstruction Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2025″ gives a detailed future prospects of the Breast Reconstruction market. The report highlights the major market events including market players, latest trends, technological advancements and growth opportunities in the Breast Reconstruction market that helps industry experts and investors to take vital business decisions. Additionally, the report focuses on why the interest for Breast Reconstruction is expanding and all the imperative factors that contribute to overall market growth.

The global breast reconstruction market is expected to reach US$ 684.53 Mn in 2025 from US$ 526.47 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of breast cancer, increase in number of regulatory approvals & new product launches, and growing number of breast reconstruction procedures.

Leading Key Players:

Allergan

Mentor Worldwide

Sientra

GC Aesthetics

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Hansbiomed

Ideal Implant Incorporated

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials

Establishment Labs S.A.

Groupe Sebbin SAS

By Technology

Inframammary

Peri-Areolar

Trans-Axillary

Transumbilical

By Type

Breast Implants Silicone Implants Saline Implants

Implants Accessories Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) Synthetic



By Placement

Dual-Plane Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Submuscular Insertion

