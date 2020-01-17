Business Luggage Market Growth, Future Scope, Analysis, Business Development and CAGR To 2027|Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Ltd., RIMOVA, VF Corporation

The Premium price category of business luggage market accounts for larger market share on the back of higher demand by high income group working population and witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the last few years. The premium price category is expected to grow at higher rate during the forecast period on the back of new product launches with improved durability and functionality, attractive designs, add on high tech features, increasing disposable income and changing perception of considering Business Luggage as life style products.

According to Publisher research report “Global Business Luggage Market : Analysis By Price Point (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others)-By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.81% during 2018-2023.

The report titled “Global Business Luggage Market : Analysis By Price Point (Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others)-By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Business Luggage Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Business Luggage market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Business Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

-Global Business Luggage Market-Size and Growth

-By Price Point-Value & Mid, Premium, Luxury

-By Distribution Channel-Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others

Other Report Highlights

-Market Dynamics-Drivers and Restraints

-Market Trends

-Porter Five Force Analysis

-Policy and Regulatory Landscape

-Company Analysis-Samsonite International S.A., VIP Industries Ltd., RIMOVA, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc.

Table Of Contents:

Introduction Business Luggage Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Business Luggage Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Business Luggage Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Business Luggage Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

