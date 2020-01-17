Cartesian Robots Market Business Development Strategies 2019-2027 by Major Key Players – ABB, Aerotech, Bosch Rexroth Corporation, DENSO WAVE INCORPRATED, Epson America

The Cartesian robots, also called Gantry or linear robots, are large systems built with linear guide rail to perform “pick and place” or material handling applications. Cartesian robots offer an efficient and economical option to improve overall productivity owing to their high precision, durability, and repeatability during manufacturing processes. These robots are also employed in welding and other industrial applications. Major market companies are engaging in research and development activities and are expected to register growth for the Cartesian robots market in the coming years.

The Cartesian robots market is anticipated to lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the advent of 5G and the rapid emergence of industry 4.0. Moreover, increasing demand for collaborative robots across various industry verticals is likely to fuel market growth in the future. However, high deployment cost restricts SMEs from adopting the robotic solution, thereby hampering the growth of the Cartesian robots market. Nonetheless, the penetration of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to create symbolic opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Aerotech Inc., Bosch Rexroth Corporation, DENSO WAVE INCORPRATED, Epson America, Inc., G?del Group AG, Janome Sewing Machine Co.,Ltd., KUKA AG, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

The “Global Cartesian Robots Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Cartesian robots market with detailed market segmentation by axis type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Cartesian robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cartesian robots market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Cartesian robots market is segmented on the basis of axis type and industry vertical. Based on axis type, the market is segmented as 1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis, and 4-Axis. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as manufacturing, automotive, electrical and electronics, food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CARTESIAN ROBOTS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CARTESIAN ROBOTS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. CARTESIAN ROBOTS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CARTESIAN ROBOTS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – AXIS TYPE

8. CARTESIAN ROBOTS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

9. CARTESIAN ROBOTS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. CARTESIAN ROBOTS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. ABB LTD.

11.2. AEROTECH INC.

11.3. BOSCH REXROTH CORPORATION

11.4. DENSO WAVE INCORPRATED

11.5. EPSON AMERICA, INC.

11.6. GUDEL GROUP AG

11.7. JANOME SEWING MACHINE CO., LTD.

11.8. KUKA AG

11.9. TOSHIBA MACHINE CO., LTD.

11.10. YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

12. APPENDIX

