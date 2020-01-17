Clinical Trial Management (CTM) Market Estimated to Reach $1,371 million by 2023 -Oracle,Medidata ,Parexel,BioClinica, Bio-Optronics, IBM, MedNet, Veeva Systems, Forte Research, Merge Healthcare

Clinical trial management market was valued at $570 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,371 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.4% from 2017 to 2023. Clinical trial management system (CTMS) is a software used for managing clinical trials of usually biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The high efficiency of the system to maintain & manage plans, perform & report functions, as well as store participant contact information, and track deadlines boost the market growth.

Increase in adoption of clinical trial management system (CTMS) in clinical trials, growth in the number of clinical trials, increase in trend of outsourcing of clinical trials, favorable government initiatives supporting the use of CTMS, and increase in awareness regarding the benefits of using CTM. However, dearth of skilled professionals to operate advanced CTMS solutions and high cost and data security issue of CTMS solutions restrain the market growth. Conversely, rise in R&D activities and expenditure of pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical companies provides lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The global clinical trials management system market is segmented based on product type, component, delivery mode, end user, and region. Based on product, it is bifurcated into enterprise-based and site-based. Based on the component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. Based on mode of delivery, it is categorized into web-based CTMS, on-premise, and cloud-based CTMS. Based on end user, it is classified into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, and healthcare providers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2016 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The market estimations provided in this report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

In-depth analysis based on region facilitates in analyzing the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted in the report to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Delivery Mode

Web-based CTMS

On-premise

Cloud-based CTMS

By Product Type

Enterprise-based

Site-based

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By End Users

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organizations

Healthcare Providers

